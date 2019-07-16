Policing Ourselves

Tow Company Donates [b]Van to WWII Veteran Sofio “Fuzzy” Failla is a 92-year-old Navy veteran who suffered a stroke last year and has been bound to a wheelchair ever since. However, thanks to local groups in Berlin, Connecticut, Fuzzy gained his independence again on the Fourth of July.



D&L Autobody and Towing donated a wheelchair-accessible van to the veteran.



“It’s very appropriate that it’d fall on this day,” said family member Lynn Higgins. “He’ll be able to get around now and have some semblance of his old life back.”



Higgins mentioned that she and Fuzzy were stranded sometimes for an hour and a half to two hours, waiting for his wheelchair transport service to come pick him up from a doctor’s appointment.



Fuzzy, originally from Newington, served in World War II. Up until last year, he was active, playing racquetball, golfing and fishing. Last year, Fuzzy suffered a stroke, paralyzing the left side of his body. The tow company decided to give him a new set of wheels to pursue his life joys again.



“Definitely made my Fourth of July. Better than any picnic for sure,” said John Meucci of D&L Autobody and Towing.



Source: wfsb.com.

Towman Killed In Crash [b]in Fort Worth A tower was killed after being struck by his tow truck the morning of July 8 on I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas. According to police, officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the southbound lanes of I-35W at Highway 170.



The towman pulled over to the service road and tried to secure a vehicle that he was towing from a nearby apartment complex. The tow truck started moving and hit the driver. The towman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are continuing to investigate.



Source: wfaa.com.

County Sheriff Sued Over [b]Alleged Favoritism A Mid-Michigan towing company is suing the Shiawassee County sheriff, claiming he unfairly favors a competitor that's owned by his friend.



Lepley & Sons Towing, located in Owosso, filed the lawsuit last month.



Owners say Sheriff Brian Begole was calling All-Star Towing more often than other companies in the county. According to court documents, between January and November of last year, All-Star Towing received 168 calls from the sheriff's office while Lepley & Sons received 46 calls.



The company is seeking at least $25,000 in damages.



Source: abc12.com.

Stertil-Koni Donates to Bailey’s Café Heavy-duty truck and bus lift manufacturer Stertil-Koni continued its support of Brooklyn, New York-based non-profit organization Bailey’s Café with an additional $10,000 donation. The funds are targeted to provide a collaborative creative summer program for its members from neighborhoods across New York City.



Bailey's Café founder and director, Stefanie Siegel, notes: "For the past few years, Stertil-Koni's contributions have been invaluable to sustaining our thriving summer program. We have made some great enhancements to this year's offering that will make it even more of a success."



Dr. Jean DellAmore, president of Stertil-Koni, added, "Stertil-Koni is proud to join Bailey's Café in its journey of developing artistic talent and inspiring change through the arts. Its mission to create an atmosphere of collective awareness, respect, and responsibility, built on the talents and resources of the community, is fundamental to creating a better place for all to thrive."



Source: stertil-koni.com.

Padgett & Sons Closes Up Shop After more than 41 years in business, Padgett & Sons of New London, Connecticut, has taken its trucks off the road and is closing shop. The company has been one of four on the New London Police Department's towing rotation, and it has served New London, Waterford, Groton, Mystic and Stonington as a AAA contractor, along with towing as far as New York and Boston.



"It's tougher and tougher to get good employees," said owner Jimmie Padgett Jr. "I love the customers, but it's just getting tougher and tougher. The business climate just wasn't what it was. I'm tired myself. I've had enough."



He said the company ceased towing operations on June 24 and is now winding down the repair shop. Padgett, 59, said he's not sure what he wants to do next, but he doesn't envision himself retired.



Starting Aug. 1, he said, the building will be rented to "a couple of younger guys" that Padgett believes will also be doing repair and towing. Of the 11 trucks in Padgett & Sons' possession, some owned and some leased, Padgett said he has most of them lined up to be sold.



Source: theday.com.