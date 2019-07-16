Policing Ourselves

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch
Policing OurselvesBy Brian J. Riker
A recurring theme I hear and observe often in towing-focused social media is the industry’s desire to be accepted as professionals. This is often combined with a strong desire to remain mostly unregulated, as we are now. Both are great goals, although impossible to achieve unless we as an industry step up and “police ourselves.”
Recently I read more than a dozen threads where a tower was positing a picture of a questionable and often unsafe practice, and the consensus was “well, I did what I had to do” or “I got it done.”
While I admire the problem-solving spirit of the American towman, we must work within the design limits of our equipment regardless of circumstance. The on-scene police officer who told you to “just get it out of here” isn’t the one that will be going to jail when something fails and someone dies.
With the lack of uniform operating procedures among towers across the nation, we will not be accepted as professionals, worthy of the respect and privilege that comes with being a primary responder, until we can agree on a set of basic standards.
This simply does not happen with other professional industries. Sure, there are always companies that refuse to comply; but by and large most within a given industry do things the same way.
For example, the scrap-recycling industry has a set of voluntary standards that the majority of recyclers comply with regarding how to process specific materials, how to setup a yard for safety and even how to ship materials to the end user. Uniformity is why a front clip (fenders/grill/hood for collision repair) is cut the same way regardless of what salvage yard you order it from.
We as towers need to stand up and call out the bad actors doing unsafe or unethical things. This must be done in a compassionate way and in the spirit of education. Absent this industry education, we will have regulation forced upon us. It is happening already in the towing industry and the mainstream trucking world.
Take speeding as an example. There has been a longtime push for speed limiters on all commercial vehicles nationwide, set to 65 mph. This will affect towers, as we are commercial vehicles and most tow trucks are heavy enough to be included in this legislation.
This push has just been revived in Congress, after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration had decided speed limiters are dangerous (which they are). The public safety advocates, mostly misinformed about large truck speed and how it relates to crashes, have used their influence in Congress to bypass the agency charged with truck safety to impose their will on the industry.
Our industry is also fighting price regulation being imposed by the insurance industry, unjust and unwarranted consumer protection regulations proposed by trucking associations and even local law enforcement regulations designed to interfere with free enterprise.
If the towing industry continues infighting over the simple things, such as proper light usage, tie-downs and whether a vehicle should be loaded front- or rear-facing on a carrier deck, we will never be able to find common ground or be taken seriously on the larger issues that have the potential to put thousands or towers out of business.
There has been a recent attack on trade associations within the towing industry. I am not judging or taking sides; I know many of the people involved and have respect for all of them. I believe this has come to fruition out of frustration over a changing business climate that many feel powerless to combat.
This is exactly the feeling our adversaries want us to have.
This tells me that now more than ever it is time we unite and rise up together to build a strong future for the professional tower!
Bottom line: Together we can make a difference. However, we need to take that first step towards improving the industry by listening and learning; not rudely cutting each other down because we have a difference of opinion. Small or large, we are all towers and in this together.
Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
As Above, So BelowIn the past year, nothing has been more important to me than my spiritual life. It is the one thing that has kept me on-point as I have gone through the most challenging 12 months of my life.
When one is facing challenges—be it professional, personal, health or anything else—maintaining a connection with one’s Supreme Being can make so much of a difference.
With me, it has brought calm and focus on what is truly important in life. It has allowed me to walk forth into what many of my friends term as the “new normal,” navigating the next phase in my life while being respectful and paying homage to the former phase.
I would submit to the tow business owner—one who faces daunting challenges on a daily basis—you may want to consider closing your office door each day, even if only for a minute, and offer up a word of gratefulness for where you are today. Do this regardless of what is immediately in front of you; I assure you it will help as you continue to navigate your way.
--Charles Duke
Environmental Chemical SolutionsThe growing responsibilities of the towing industry as first responders include the cleaning and disposal of liquid debris from vehicle operating fluids. This requirement is a billable action covered under liability insurance. Environmental Chemical Solution’s (ECS) TC program addresses all facets of training, cleanup, disposal and billing for the towing and wrecker industry. Come see what ECS has to offer at Tow Expo-Dallas taking place August 15-18 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.
ecschem.com
Editor: Charles Duke
Managing Editor: Brendan Dooley
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
ATTV Technical Production: OMG National
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti