Nailed for Speeding

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries
Nailed for SpeedingBy Randall C. Resch
A group of towers complained about police speed enforcement because they were stopped and cited for driving too fast when headed to police calls asking them to “expedite.”
One tower ranted that the cops were seemingly unfair for his excessive speed. He said he was headed to a police call and was doing his very best to get to the call on time, but got caught in a speed trap traveling 20 mph over the limit. While I appreciate the tower’s willingness to serve, responding in a perceived reckless manner isn’t a reasonable, prudent or cost-effective way to bolster a company’s reputation.
While I understand the nature of the complaint, sometimes it’s easier to blame someone else rather than ’fess up to the violation. The cops weren’t the ones speeding in a large commercial vehicle. When a tower is driving at 20 mph over the speed limit in a vehicle capable of causing great bodily injury or death, immediate enforcement is justified. When towers get into that “expedite mode,” an attitude of “hurry to serve” sometimes takes over.
Towers must fully understand what responsibilities they’re under when they respond to rotation calls. While every rotation contract has on-time arrival stipulations, tow companies tend to stretch themselves thin when it comes to having enough tow trucks available to serve the contract. Especially true for small tow companies, having only a flatbed and one wrecker to service all police calls may not be sufficient to handle occasional call volume.
Another issue with small companies on rotation happens when many companies serve the same area and call volume is slow. Typically, tow owners won’t purchase another tow truck because there’s a good chance that new truck won’t pay for itself. Along with slow volume, owners with an additional truck often must hire another driver.
Change Your Plan
When tow companies serve shops, commercial accounts and auto clubs, police work and rotation sometimes gets in the way. Towmen oftentimes think they can balance the non-law enforcement workload and be, let’s say, “fashionably late.”
Towers working rotation are seeking better paying work; however, they’re not able to just drop the other work to respond to police requests in a timely manner. Accordingly, they typically speed to make up time hoping they’ll be on time and not have to face an upset cop who’s anxiously waiting their arrival.
Law enforcement has high expectations of its contract towers. Best practices suggest that tow companies not intermingle commercial and private towing work with rotation work. Law enforcement expects rotation providers to be available at all times on a 24-7 basis.
Contract tow companies must design their business plan to include the proper number of tow trucks, carriers and trained tow operators available to respond at a moment’s notice. Rotation tow companies may want to consider keeping units in strategic locations to ensure quick response within allowable ETAs. It is one of the best ways to eliminate delays and minimizes responding in a dangerous manner.
Tow vehicles don’t stop or turn on a dime, so it’s risky to drive at speeds too fast. When a tow truck is stopped for driving well over the limit, most cops initiate some form of enforcement. This may include issuing an expensive citation, possible impound of the tow truck or carrier or the possibility a motor vehicle. Contract be damned: one can only travel as fast as it’s reasonable and prudent.
Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
It’s in the BloodLast week, “Bambi” decided to go for an evening run. Unfortunately, it was Bambi’s last run … as she ran smack into my 2007 Saturn Aura that was making its way to the sandwich shop.
A call to my insurance company allowed me to cross paths with one of the nicest guys, Walter Reilly of Reilly’s Collision Center in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.
Walter and I must’ve talked for about a half hour after he hooked up my car on his brand new flatbed he took delivery on two weeks ago. He was telling me about his experience in the industry (50 years!), which included 45 years as a business owner.
I really enjoyed talking with Walter, as I find myself enjoying conversation with a lot of towmen. The things that you guys have seen, the lives that you led in towing—it’s just a great thing to see the enthusiasm for your craft after so many years in the business.
All of you say the same thing: it’s in your blood.
I can understand it. I still have the same passion for writing that I have had since I wrote my first column for my college newspaper; especially when I get to write about a subject that I’m passionate about.
May we all have the same passion for our trades as Walter.
--Charles Duke
East Coast Truck & Trailer SalesEast Coast Truck & Trailer Sales is a family owned and operated business that sells auto transporters and is Cottrell’s largest dealer of car haulers in the United States. They also offer a full line of light, medium- and heavy-duty Jerr-Dan tow trucks, including their 50/60 rotator with Ford and Peterbilt chassis cabs. Come see all that East Coast Truck & Trailer Sales at Tow Expo-Dallas, August 15-17, at the Gaylord Texan Convention Center and Resort in Grapevine, Texas.
ectts.com
Editor: Charles Duke
Managing Editor: Brendan Dooley
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
ATTV Technical Production: OMG National
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti