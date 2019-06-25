Nailed for Speeding

200,000th Kenworth T270 [b]Produced; Miller Takes Delivery A Kenworth T270 was recognized as the milestone 200,000th medium-duty truck produced at the state-of-the-art PACCAR plant in Ste-Thérèse, Quebec, Canada.



Long-time Kenworth customer Miller Industries took delivery of the special T270 during a ceremony at the plant. The T270 is equipped with PACCAR PX-7 engine rated at 300 hp and an Allison automatic transmission, and was purchased from MHC Kenworth-Chattanooga in Tennessee.



During the ceremony, Chakib Toubal-Seghir, PACCAR Ste-Thérèse plant manager, presented the keys to Miller Industries executives Will Miller, president/co-CEO; Kipp Felice, VP of marketing and business development; and Billy Drane, heavy-duty product manager.



“The production of 200,000 medium-duty trucks at PACCAR Ste-Thérèse is the result of a long history of exceptional performance and strong commitment to quality by our employees here at the plant. We take great pride in producing The World’s Best trucks for such excellent customers like Miller Industries,” said Toubal-Seghir.



“We’re very grateful to receive this milestone Kenworth T270 from the employees at the PACCAR Ste-Thérèse plant,” Felice said. “Miller Industries has a long history with Kenworth and MHC Kenworth-Chattanooga, and our end-user customers have always seen the value of Kenworth medium- and heavy-duty trucks in their tow fleets. Quality is what Miller Industries is all about, and this T270 will mean another satisfied customer for us.”



Also at the event were Scott Trichel, MHC Kenworth regional VP, and Jeremy Ervin, MHC Kenworth-Chattanooga sales representative. Representing Kenworth were Hank Johnson, Kenworth general sales manager for vocational and medium-duty; Mike Kleespies, Kenworth medium-duty sales director; and Erik Johnson, Kenworth Southeast Region sales manager.



Source: kenworth.com.

APD Targets Move [b]Over Enforcement The Highway Enforcement Command of the Austin, Texas, police conducted an operation last week to enforce the state’s Move Over law.



APD said 18 officers were conducting the operation within city limits to focus on drivers not moving over for tow trucks on the side of the highway. The law in Texas states that drivers must move out of the lane closest to the emergency vehicle or at least slow down to 20 mph under the speed limit.



The operation from about 8:45 a.m. until about 2:30 p.m. as APD partnered with TXDOT to put a warning on electronic message boards before motorists approached the scene. Educational materials were handed out on each traffic stop.



A&A Wrecker & Recovery assisted in the efforts by donating a tow truck and an out of service vehicle for the operation. Only warnings were issued to driver’s violating this law, according to APD. Other citations were issued for other infractions, including two speeding citations for vehicles traveling in excess of 90 mph as they passed the tow truck.



An amendment to the Transportation Code in 2013 added tow trucks to a list of emergency vehicles. Austin police said this operation is the first in a series to educate the public on the law, specifically the inclusion of tow trucks.



Source: kxan.com, APD.

Chicago Impound [b]Practices Under Fire The city of Chicago, Illinois, was accused recently of “towing without telling;” towing and impounding thousands of vehicles without sending motorists the state-required notice by mail that their vehicles may be sold for scrap if not reclaimed.



“Thousands of cars are, in effect, stolen from citizens of Chicago and sold without proper notice and due process,” says a lawsuit filed on behalf of Andrea Santiago, a Chicago motorist with multiple sclerosis whose van was taken off the street and sold for scrap. “While the city allegedly sends a notice of impoundment to the owner after it has already been impounded, it fails to send the required additional notice when the city intends on disposing of the vehicle. … While in some cases the city places a warning sticker on a vehicle that it considers abandoned, no such notice is mailed or otherwise actually delivered to the owner.”



The lawsuit seeks class-action status for motorists in the same boat as Santiago. Santiago’s 1998 GMC Savana 1500 van was towed and impounded in June 2018—and subsequently sold for scrap without prior notice—while parked outside Santiago’s home with a valid city sticker and a disability placard in the windshield, the lawsuit says.



Source: chicago.suntimes.com.

Police Investigating Alleged [b]Price Gouging Police in Mobile, Alabama, have determined there is enough evidence to launch a criminal investigation into an allegation of price gouging by some tow truck companies.



“Taking advantage of a customer really is defeating the purpose of what we do, we serve the community,” said Greg Poole with Pitts & Sons Towing. “I believe it’s very good that they’re doing some investigation on that.”



Police said this is not an isolated problem and have evidence against several companies the city works with for excessive and inappropriate charging and billing for services never rendered.



“It did alarm us, it certainly brought our attention to some possible bad actors,” said James Barber, Mobile Public Safety Director. “We’re certainly not saying that all the wrecker companies are doing anything inappropriate.”



Police said tow trucks that operate within Mobile must follow city ordinances relating to charges. Documents investigators have gotten show some companies may have charged as much as five times too much for some services.



Investigations are ongoing which is why they have not named any towing companies. City leaders are also looking at changes to city ordinances that govern how tow trucks operate to prevent this from happening again.



Source: fox10tv.com.

IAA Opens Third Branch [b]in Houston Metro Area Insurance Auto Auctions Inc. announced the opening of its third location in the Houston, Texas, metro area and the 17th branch in the state to accommodate increased customer needs. The new location, IAA Houston South, is approximately 35 miles from Houston and will strategically enhance IAA’s ability to serve the growing metropolitan area as well as the hurricane-prone coastal Texas areas.



“We continue to make strategic investments to meet our customers’ needs by creating a better marketplace to connect sellers and buyers,” said John Kett, CEO and president of IAA. “Texas is one of our largest markets. This new branch offers more than 125 acres of capacity and will help us serve the growing volume from our customers, as well as provide support for potential catastrophic weather events.”



IAA Houston South will offer the latest in vehicle auction technology, including a vehicle check-in area designed for IAA 360 View™ imaging and IAA Inspection Services™. The branch will also include a vehicle inspection center space for insurance clients. The new lobby and conference rooms provide customers and employees with ample meeting and training space.



Source: blog.cucollector.com.