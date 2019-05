Schools Out By Brian J Riker





It is that time of year when thoughts drift to family vacations, warm breezes and wanderlust sets in. Excellent conditions for towers to make some money; after all, we know tourists are often not focused on the condition of their automobile or the suitability of the route their GPS navigation system suggests.



With the increase in tourists and travelers passing through, the risk of crashes increase—again good for business—if your truck is not involved in the crash!



I suggest paying close attention for out-of-state license plates, vehicles with extra luggage or entire families as well as those that are making erratic or unusual moves in traffic. Tourists are usually unfamiliar with your area and may be distracted by their family or even fatigued from attempting to drive longer than they usually do.



With the warmer weather also comes more children. As schools begin to recess for summer break, children too fill their heads with thoughts of recreation and easily lose focus on the hazards surrounding them. Perhaps you take advantage of this break in the school schedule to bring your own children along with you in the truck for some bonding time.



When there are children around, it is more important than ever that we be aware of what they are doing and where they are doing it. Kids love trucks and do not have fully developed danger mechanisms, so they don’t think twice about climbing in, on or under trucks that they may find interesting.



This makes it especially important to always conduct a circle check every time you move your vehicle.



Children and pets have been killed because they were under a vehicle that was placed in motion without the operator knowing. I have made it a habit to approach any vehicle I am driving from the passenger side, walking a complete 360-degree circle around it before entering the driver’s seat.



Another old maxim I recall each summer is, “Behind each bouncing ball comes a running child.” Keep a close eye between vehicles for kids that may be hidden from your view and unaware that you are driving nearby.



For the heavy-duty operators, summertime also means more ride-alongs in big rigs and extra children in truck stops. These kids are already familiar with big trucks and may be even more curious about your tow truck, so use extra caution when driving through truck stop parking lots.



Now is also a great time to assess the health of your truck. Pay particular attention to the tires, as the temperature difference will cause inflation to change and require adjustment. Inspect the cooling system, give the radiator fins a good cleaning and make sure you have extra water onboard. Not just water for the cooling system; but also drinking water to keep yourself and your customers hydrated.



Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are very real possibilities and you must take precautions to protect yourself. These conditions occur when the body loses the ability to regulate its internal temperature and can happen even in relatively mild conditions if you are in new area and not yet adjusted to the climate.



Summer means longer days, warmer weather and perhaps some well-deserved recreation. With this change in the seasons we must not lose focus on our safety or that of the general public. Enjoy some time off, but please stay safe: tragedy doesn’t stop because you are on vacation.



Driveshaft Removal and Retention By Randall C. Resch



Here’s one for the “Are You Kidding Me” department. The following incident is an example of a spontaneous occurrence that resulted in huge and expensive damages to an RV while in process of being towed; something that’s generally routine and typically uneventful.



A Texas tow company was called to tow a broke-down RV with a broken radiator. The RV’s owner contacted their auto club provider who dispatched the tow company. The source narrative online laid claim that, “The driver was clearly unqualified to handle the tow and failed to bring the proper tools to secure the driveshaft so that it would not drag along the pavement.” The driveshaft, still connected, allegedly dropped to the pavement, throwing sparks to the RV’s underside, catching the rig on-fire totally destroying it. The lawsuit was seeking an award between $200,000 and $1 million.



Dangling a loose and disconnected driveshaft is always risky business. There are better ways to ensure a disconnected driveshaft stays with the towed vehicle and doesn’t launch while enroute to a towing destination and at freeways speeds. A loose driveshaft, dropping onto the highway and into the path of a following vehicle, is capable of great bodily injury or death.



If you know anything about frivolous lawsuits regarding tow company actions, statements like these are easy for a plaintiff to make and relatively difficult for the tow company to defend. So, let’s break down these two statements.



Unqualified driver: That statement is a hard pill to swallow when it attacks the very core of your company’s competency. Because driveshaft removal is a specialty niche, tow companies should be trained in the processes to safely remove driveshafts and axles. Large commercial trucks, RV/motorhomes and diesel pusher buses are equipped with varying drive systems. In order to safely tow one of these larger-than-average vehicles, and prevent consequential damage to a driveshaft or the vehicle’s transmission, the vehicle should be transported on a low boy-type trailer. It’s recommended that driveshafts and axles be completely loosened and removed, or retained with a specialty accessory designed for retaining and suspending driveshafts from the undersides of vehicles being towed.



Failure to bring proper tools: Be smart about having the right tool for the job in relation to the task being performed. Example: a motorcycle dolly for safely winching a full-dress Goldwing 1800 (weighing-in at a 900-plus pounds) is the right accessory for the job vs. only using 1” ratchet straps. Although the ratchet straps will get the job done, the motorcycle dolly offers additional mechanical advantages to safe load and transport.



When it comes to driveshafts, the towing and recovery industry has advanced beyond the use of coat hangers, bungee cords and duct tape for the process of securing a loose driveshaft. In today’s market of advanced industry tools and accessories, tow trucks should be well-equipped with a bevy of wrenches, sockets, air tools, axle poppers, axle caps, U-joint pullers, and perhaps a Driveline Buddy tool.



When cases like these come to court, it’s difficult to convince a district court judge that the old industry ways are better that new technologies and modern equipment. It’s equally important to consider updating training and purchasing specialty tools for specialty tasks like these.



