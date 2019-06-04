Schools Out
By Brian J Riker
It is that time of year when thoughts drift to family vacations, warm breezes and wanderlust sets in. Excellent conditions for towers to make some money; after all, we know tourists are often not focused on the condition of their automobile or the suitability of the route their GPS navigation system suggests.
With the increase in tourists and travelers passing through, the risk of crashes increase—again good for business—if your truck is not involved in the crash!
I suggest paying close attention for out-of-state license plates, vehicles with extra luggage or entire families as well as those that are making erratic or unusual moves in traffic. Tourists are usually unfamiliar with your area and may be distracted by their family or even fatigued from attempting to drive longer than they usually do.
With the warmer weather also comes more children. As schools begin to recess for summer break, children too fill their heads with thoughts of recreation and easily lose focus on the hazards surrounding them. Perhaps you take advantage of this break in the school schedule to bring your own children along with you in the truck for some bonding time.
When there are children around, it is more important than ever that we be aware of what they are doing and where they are doing it. Kids love trucks and do not have fully developed danger mechanisms, so they don’t think twice about climbing in, on or under trucks that they may find interesting.
This makes it especially important to always conduct a circle check every time you move your vehicle.
Children and pets have been killed because they were under a vehicle that was placed in motion without the operator knowing. I have made it a habit to approach any vehicle I am driving from the passenger side, walking a complete 360-degree circle around it before entering the driver’s seat.
Another old maxim I recall each summer is, “Behind each bouncing ball comes a running child.” Keep a close eye between vehicles for kids that may be hidden from your view and unaware that you are driving nearby.
For the heavy-duty operators, summertime also means more ride-alongs in big rigs and extra children in truck stops. These kids are already familiar with big trucks and may be even more curious about your tow truck, so use extra caution when driving through truck stop parking lots.
Now is also a great time to assess the health of your truck. Pay particular attention to the tires, as the temperature difference will cause inflation to change and require adjustment. Inspect the cooling system, give the radiator fins a good cleaning and make sure you have extra water onboard. Not just water for the cooling system; but also drinking water to keep yourself and your customers hydrated.
Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are very real possibilities and you must take precautions to protect yourself. These conditions occur when the body loses the ability to regulate its internal temperature and can happen even in relatively mild conditions if you are in new area and not yet adjusted to the climate.
Summer means longer days, warmer weather and perhaps some well-deserved recreation. With this change in the seasons we must not lose focus on our safety or that of the general public. Enjoy some time off, but please stay safe: tragedy doesn’t stop because you are on vacation.Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
Driveshaft Removal and Retention
By Randall C. Resch
Here’s one for the “Are You Kidding Me” department. The following incident is an example of a spontaneous occurrence that resulted in huge and expensive damages to an RV while in process of being towed; something that’s generally routine and typically uneventful.
A Texas tow company was called to tow a broke-down RV with a broken radiator. The RV’s owner contacted their auto club provider who dispatched the tow company. The source narrative online laid claim that, “The driver was clearly unqualified to handle the tow and failed to bring the proper tools to secure the driveshaft so that it would not drag along the pavement.” The driveshaft, still connected, allegedly dropped to the pavement, throwing sparks to the RV’s underside, catching the rig on-fire totally destroying it. The lawsuit was seeking an award between $200,000 and $1 million.
Dangling a loose and disconnected driveshaft is always risky business. There are better ways to ensure a disconnected driveshaft stays with the towed vehicle and doesn’t launch while enroute to a towing destination and at freeways speeds. A loose driveshaft, dropping onto the highway and into the path of a following vehicle, is capable of great bodily injury or death.
If you know anything about frivolous lawsuits regarding tow company actions, statements like these are easy for a plaintiff to make and relatively difficult for the tow company to defend. So, let’s break down these two statements.
Unqualified driver: That statement is a hard pill to swallow when it attacks the very core of your company’s competency. Because driveshaft removal is a specialty niche, tow companies should be trained in the processes to safely remove driveshafts and axles. Large commercial trucks, RV/motorhomes and diesel pusher buses are equipped with varying drive systems. In order to safely tow one of these larger-than-average vehicles, and prevent consequential damage to a driveshaft or the vehicle’s transmission, the vehicle should be transported on a low boy-type trailer. It’s recommended that driveshafts and axles be completely loosened and removed, or retained with a specialty accessory designed for retaining and suspending driveshafts from the undersides of vehicles being towed.
Failure to bring proper tools: Be smart about having the right tool for the job in relation to the task being performed. Example: a motorcycle dolly for safely winching a full-dress Goldwing 1800 (weighing-in at a 900-plus pounds) is the right accessory for the job vs. only using 1” ratchet straps. Although the ratchet straps will get the job done, the motorcycle dolly offers additional mechanical advantages to safe load and transport.
When it comes to driveshafts, the towing and recovery industry has advanced beyond the use of coat hangers, bungee cords and duct tape for the process of securing a loose driveshaft. In today’s market of advanced industry tools and accessories, tow trucks should be well-equipped with a bevy of wrenches, sockets, air tools, axle poppers, axle caps, U-joint pullers, and perhaps a Driveline Buddy tool.
When cases like these come to court, it’s difficult to convince a district court judge that the old industry ways are better that new technologies and modern equipment. It’s equally important to consider updating training and purchasing specialty tools for specialty tasks like these.
Owners, be smart about attaining proper training for your drivers to prevent unfortunate incidents like this. The first place that always is attacked is your driver’s “inability” to handle the task. Secondly, ask yourself if the proper accessory or tool’s initial purchase cost is worth avoiding a lawsuit?
Roadside Inspections, What to Expect
Brian J Riker
Although many towers are familiar with law enforcement interactions, not many towers are intimately familiar with motor carrier enforcement officers. Commonly referred to as the DOT, these officers are charged with commercial vehicle safety.
For those that run mostly local you may go months, even years without any interaction with DOT enforcement. Others are inspected almost weekly. It all depends on the location you are in and if your State has any special exceptions for tow trucks.
In most states any vehicle over 10,000 pounds is subject to roadside inspections and weighing. A few states require trucks as light as 8,000 pounds to enter scale facilities, while a few exempt trucks under 26,000 pounds.
Some states must first observe a violation before inspecting a commercial vehicle. These states generally will have very strict tolerances for speeding, often using a warning as a reason to make contact with and inspect commercial vehicles. The scary part for towers is these inspections usually take place on the shoulder of the highway and may last up to 45 minutes.
It makes compliance confusing when operating outside your normal area. If in doubt and without clear signage, I suggest pulling into any open weigh stations or port of entry facilities and follow the direction given by the officers or electronic signage. There is no penalty for entering an inspection facility when not required; but there could be a substantial penalty for bypassing a required facility.
Once there, you should expect an introduction from the officer along with clear instructions on what they are looking for. Expect to be asked for your driver license, medical card, vehicle registration and load paperwork. The officer will usually then return to their vehicle and begin an inspection report. Many times all the officer is checking for is driver and vehicle paperwork. If all is in order, you will be given an inspection report and released.
The officer may also decide to conduct a vehicle inspection where they will inspect tires, lights, brakes, safety components and more. These inspections usually last 30-45 minutes and may result in the officer crawling under your vehicle to fully inspect it.
Many police officers are qualified to conduct commercial vehicle enforcement activities. Some states use civilian inspectors to assist the officers with inspections or weighing operations.
The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance sets the North American Out of Service criteria as well as certifies all motor carrier enforcement officers in the US and Canada. CVSA is comprised of members from the enforcement community, trucking and bus industry as well as regulatory agencies and other stakeholders. CVSA classifies their inspections into 8 levels, however towers typically will only be subjected to 3 levels of inspection.
Level I is the most detailed inspection, usually lasting 45 minutes. In this inspection the driver, vehicle and paperwork will be thoroughly inspected including under the vehicle and the engine compartment.
Level II covers most of the same items as Level I, except the inspector will not get under the vehicle or open the engine compartment.
Level III is a driver/credential inspection. This is the most common inspection, typically taking 15-20 minutes to complete. The inspector will check only the credentials of the driver, vehicle and load paperwork. Note, if they notice a readily visible inspection they may change the inspection to a Level I or II and complete a more thorough inspection.
It is not uncommon for local municipal officers to conduct truck enforcement, or traffic officers to conduct Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance Level III inspections.
There are other instances where a specific item or system, even type of vehicle, will be targeted, such as CVSA’s Operation Road Check, June 4-6. This is an international effort with inspectors in the US, Canada and Mexico inspecting about 17 vehicles-per-minute during the 72-hour blitz. They will be conducting primarily Level I inspections focusing on brake, steering and suspension components.
CVSA will also conduct Safe Driver Week, July 14-20, focusing on speeding, tailgating and distracted driving in and around commercial vehicles.
The bottom line on commercial vehicle inspections is to be prepared. Conduct a daily pre-trip inspection and do a walk around inspection any time you stop and be sure your paperwork is in order. Keep all your truck documents in a folder, separated by document type.
Conduct yourself in a professional manner. Be polite, give short but accurate answers to only the questions asked and remember that the officer is only doing their job. The roadside is not the place to argue; that is what the court system is for.
Reminder, any inspection reports showing defects need to be corrected, signed and submitted to the agency that issued the report within 15 days. Signing and submitting the report, or a citation, is not an admission of guilty. You may still challenge a citation in court or an inspection violation via the DataQ procedure.