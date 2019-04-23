Towers Need Law Enforcement On-Scene More

Sacramento Tow Truck Recovered; Body Inside With a crane and a team of divers, crews pulled a tow truck out of the Sacramento River in West Sacramento, California, April 14 and found the body of Roselyn Sharma inside.



"Now we can do the service but at the same time, we lost our loved ones," said Roselyn Sharma's brother, Donald Singh.



Nearly three weeks ago, the California Highway Patrol says Sharma and her husband, Shalvinesh, were inside of the tow truck when it crashed with a semi, sending the tow truck over the Pioneer Bridge and into the water.





Husband Shalvinesh Sharma's body was found in the river April 11 near Garcia Bend Park. The CHP is still investigating what exactly caused the initial crash.



The family can now prepare a funeral for Roselyn and Shalvinesh.



"We think that this could have been done better, faster, an easier way," Singh said.



The CHP said recovery was delayed by dangerous river conditions. Crews also had to wait on money from the family’s insurance company.



"This is a city of rivers, two rivers combined in the same city," Singh said. "They should have something like an emergency barge just to be prepared to be here all the time."



Spirit Ride Hiatus for 2019 The American Towman Spirit Ride is taking a hiatus in 2019 after a successful two-year campaign in 2017-’18 that relayed the Spirit casket in 308 towns and cities across America.



The processions included approximately 10,000 tow trucks and other emergency service vehicles in a groundbreaking campaign promoting Move Over laws.



The Ride generated 700 news articles and television news stories covering its ceremonies and processions and the Move Over message.



The non-profit project hopes to raise the funds necessary to re-launch in 2020.



Towman Died Changing Bus Tire Kevin Raasch, owner of TransMasters Towing and Roadside Recovery in Lawrence, Kansas, was crushed to death while changing a tire on a college baseball team’s bus.



Police said Raasch died April 7 on the Baker University campus.



A local newspaper said that Raasch was trying to release the jack after changing the tire when he was pinned under the back of the large motor coach.



Several players and coaches lifted the bus and pulled Raasch out, but he died at the scene.



Companies Call Flat Rate Ordinance Unfair The city of Orange, Texas, recently reviewed its tow truck ordinance after concerns for its rotation list were questioned. After the ordinance was presented to the council in March for the council to review, it stirred up more than the rotation list policy as one change affected fees.



Fees for towing non-consent vehicles would now allow up to a maximum of $175, according to the changes.



Robbie Rider, with Gilbeaux’s Towing, presented the council with pictures of wrecks in which the company had been on the scene.



“It took three wreckers to clean the mess up,” Rider said about one photo. “This is one of an 18-wheeler on top of an Accord. What you don’t see is the victim is still inside the vehicle. It took seven hours on this one. It can’t be done for $175.”



Another picture presented was of a vehicle in the water in which the tow company had to swim out to the car in order to be able to retrieve it.



“You can’t put a flat rate on recovery,” Rider said. “It’s not feasible.”



In a previous meeting on the matter, Richard Gilbeaux said the ordinance is not fair and tow truck owners should have been included in the process.



Council member Annette Pernell thanked Rider for speaking during Citizen Comments at the meeting.



“This does help,” Pernell said. “A limit should not be our decision. What you do may not be glamorous but is done to help somebody.”



Council member Terrie Salter pointed out caps are there to protect citizens from abuse but agreed the ordinance needs to be looked at again.



Council member Paul Burch, also a business owner, said, “In my opinion, the city does not have the place to tell someone how much to charge. Not in my salon. Not in Brad’s repair shop.”



Tow Company Accused of Theft, Fraud A Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, towing company has been charged with racketeer influence and corrupt organization, theft by deception, deceptive practices and insurance fraud.



Police said the owners of Hooked Inc., Joseph Moreno and Dwight Williamsm, surrendered to police last month.



The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office argues Hooked would essentially hold victims’ cars for ransom money. Its operators allegedly did whatever it took to get the victim of a crash to sign the dotted line that would allow Hooked to tow their car.



Hooked’s attorney William Brennan plans to fight every charge.



