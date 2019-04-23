Towers Need Law Enforcement On-Scene More

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch
Towers Need Law Enforcement On-Scene MoreBy Randall C. Resch
Image – Null’s Towing; Cochranville, Pennsylvania
In a perfect world, law enforcement should be on-scene at highway-related tow events; all tow trucks should have red and blue emergency lighting, and traffic breaks or slowed escort of traffic should accompany every load operation—even if only for a few minutes until the tow truck is loaded and safely on its way.
We need help from law enforcement to recognize the need for on-scene highway protection. We agonize over the repeated failures of current highway protocol to protect tow operators working highway shoulders.
I’ve written for American Towman since 1996 and have confirmed as many as 225 highway-related operator fatalities in 22 years. I’ve taught thousands of tow operators and police officers the value of not walking, working, or standing on the white-line side. I’ve arranged and attended numerous funeral processions and written many safety articles on this topic. Unfortunately, towmen still work the white-line side and continue to be killed.
Albert Einstein is credited with saying, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” Apply this quote to on-highway response and see how our actions fit the definition.
Why hasn’t the towing and recovery industry not attacked this problem?
Recommendations Still Ignored
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health in the U.S. is the federal agency responsible for researching the prevention of work-related injury and illness. In numerous tow-related investigations, findings recommended need for law enforcement on-scene.
The following two operator fatalities held similar recommendations by NIOSH:
Example One: October 3, 2016, a tow truck driver loaded a disabled pickup onto his flatbed carrier on the southbound shoulder of a four-lane, undivided highway. As the victim was entering the tow truck’s cab on the traffic-facing side of the truck, an oncoming van swerved into the emergency lane and struck him, causing fatal injuries.
Example Two: September 19, 2016, a tow truck owner-operator was loading a disabled vehicle onto his flatbed tow truck on the westbound shoulder of a four-lane controlled access highway. The victim was on the traffic-facing lane side securing the vehicle to his tow truck when the operator of an oncoming car traveling in the same direction failed to move over, veered over the edge-line, striking the tow operator and the side of the tow truck.
NIOSH Recommendations were:
• Tow truck drivers should limit the amount of time spent on the traffic-facing side of the truck.
• High-visibility such as safety vests should be worn at all times while working at roadside.
• Law enforcement should be present to aid in traffic control when vehicles are towed from the roadside.
• There should be increased public awareness of the “Move-Over Law”
• Tow truck operators should utilize portable emergency warning devices such as bi-directional reflective triangles.
• Tow truck operators and owners should consider attending National TIM Training.
The towing and recovery industry would like to see protocol initiated that suggests law enforcement accompany highway related tow scenarios. If red and blue lights are restricted to law enforcement, towmen don’t have the color advantage that red and blue lights solicit.
As law enforcement is tasked with being parked at highway construction zones during day and night construction hours, why are we towers left unprotected?
Having that in-mind, I’ll ask the law enforcement community: Why don’t towmen have the luxury of on-scene police protection in the same manner?” Doesn’t that scream the definition of “insanity”?
Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
Prepared for Retirement?How prepared are you for retirement? How set are you financially? What are your plans for who will succeed you in the business? Do you have a family member to take it over? Perhaps you currently have a trusted, talented employee who’s sharp enough to take it over?
These are very important questions that you need to have in front of you every day that you unlock the gates to your business. Fact is, 71 percent of entrepreneurs plan to retire in the next 10 years, but most are woefully unprepared. According to Northwestern Mutual, a financial services company, nearly half (46%) of adults have taken no steps to prepare for the likelihood that they could outlive their savings.
If it’s your company, TODAY is the day to consider your answers to the questions asked at the top of this column. Procrastination is not an option.
You may want to attend a very, very important seminar being given by Jim Silverman of the Automotive Training Institute at Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas. Titled, “Effective Succession Planning,” Silverman will cover everything you need to consider so that you can ride easily into the sunset when you’re ready. Can’t make it out to Las Vegas? Then be sure to see the Seminar Spotlight article in the May issue of American Towman where Silverman will address these issues.
--Charles Duke
Tow Eye Strap from Zip’s AW DirectZip’s AW Direct Tow Eye Strap fits most OEM tow eyes. It’s PVB-coated to protect against water, dirt and sun, this and its finished edges is designed to resist tears, cuts and abrasions. Reflective striping adds visibility and increases safety. See all that Zip’s AW Direct has to offer at the American Towman Showplace, taking place at the South Point Hotel & Casino, May 8-11, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
zips.com
